Hyderabad woman offers 30,000 reward for information on missing pet cat

Serina Natto, a cat owner from Hyderabad, announced a reward of ₹30,000 for any information about her cat ‘Ginger’, who went missing last month from a pet hospital in the city, reported news agency ANI.

"The cat went through a family planning surgery on June 17 at a pet clinic. After the surgery, the swelling was observed at the spot of stitches and was again admitted into the same pet hospital on June 23," Natto told ANI.

The hospital informed her on June 24 that the cat went missing following which she tried to lodge a police complaint at Raidurgam police station but the police refused to do so. "I tried to file a complaint at Raidurgam police station in this regard but the police denied to file the complaint," she alleged.

Another feline was in the news recently following the devastating Florida condo collapse. Binx, a cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers, was found safe near the rubble and returned to its owners, reported the Associated Press.

“I’m glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a press conference. She added that volunteers have set up live traps in the surrounding areas with hopes of rescuing pets who might have escaped the devastating tower collapse.Fire fighters had also launched a search for another missing cat, Coco, who was left behind.