Hyundai Tucson achieves 5 star rating in Bharat NCAP crash test

Bharat NCAP has announced that the Hyundai Tucson has scored 5-stars in the crash test that they performed. In the adult occupant protection, the Tucson scored 30.84 points out of 32 whereas in child occupant protection, it scored 41 out of 49. One important thing to note is that the Tucson is the first Hyundai car to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP. Hyundai Tucson is the first car from the manufacturer to get tested by Bharat NCAP.

The safety rating is applicable to Platinum and Signature variants of the SUV. The Hyundai Tucson features a frontal airbag, a belt pretensioner, a belt load limiter, a side head curtain airbag, a side chest airbag, and a side pelvis airbag. Additionally, it is equipped with ISOFIX mounts for child seats, Electronic Stability Control, pedestrian protection, and seat belt reminders.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the SUV achieved a score of 14.84 out of 16.00, while in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it attained a perfect score of 16 out of 16. During the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the driver received adequate protection for the chest and foot, with other regions also receiving favorable ratings. The passenger was rated positively across all body parts. In both the side movable deformable barrier test and the side pole impact test, the occupant was afforded good protection in all assessed areas. The Dynamic score was 24 out of 24, and the Child Restraint System (CRS) installation score was 12 out of 12, whereas the Vehicle assessment score was 5 out of 13.

Hyundai Tucson: Engine specs

Hyundai offers the Tucson with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 156 bhp and 192 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Then there is the diesel engine, it is capable of producing 186 bhp and 416 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Moreover, the diesel engine also gets an option of all-wheel drive.

(Read more: Mahindra XUV 3XO scores a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test)

Hyundai Tucson: Price

The Tucson is priced between ₹29.02 lakh and ₹35.94 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It competes against the Volkswagen Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner and Nissan X-Trail.