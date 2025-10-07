‘I am fed up with my life’: 17-year-old engineering student dies by suicide in Nashik

A 17-year-old engineering student in Maharashtra's Nashik died by suicide on his college campus, leaving behind a social media post. In the post shared on Instagram, he discussed his frustrations with life, according to PTI. Indian students in the US quit part-time jobs fearing deportation.

The accused has been identified as Ayush Chavan, a student at an engineering college in Gangapur Road area of Nashik.

Chavan jumped from the 5th floor of his college building at around 7.45 am on October 4, the report added.

He was then taken to a private hospital with severe head and chest injuries. He died during treatment.

Chavan had expressed his desire to end his life on social media earlier.

"Friends, this is the last time. I don't have any dreams or aims to achieve in life. I am fed up with my life. So, signing off from life", he stated.

The Gangapur police station registered a case of accidental death.

Just three days before the college tragedy, a shocking case of suicide was reported in Faridabad district.

A man allegedly strangled his three children before taking his own life in Nekpur village following a prolonged domestic dispute, police said on October 3.

The man, identified as Karmaveer, lived with his wife, Chanchal, and their three children.

According to police, the couple had been facing marital discord for several months, with frequent arguments leading Chanchal to often leave for her parents’ home before returning.

On the day of the incident, Karmaveer allegedly killed his children and then died by suicide, reportedly after recording a video in which he blamed his wife, her sisters, and her brother for the situation.

Neighbours who rushed to the scene alerted the authorities, and the family members were taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Karmaveer and his two daughters dead on arrival, while his young son remains in critical condition, police said.

Investigators are examining the video and statements from relatives to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the tragedy.