‘I am no longer Congress chief’: Rahul Gandhi seeks early CWC meet to decide successor

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who resigned following the party’s dismal show in the Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday said that the party must quickly decide on the new chief and that its highest decision making body, the Congress Working Committee, must meet at the earliest to pick a new president, reports ANI.

“Party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I’m nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide,” Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

This comes a day after chief ministers of Congress-ruled states called on Gandhi to reconsider the decision taken after the party managed to win just 52 Lok Sabha seats in the recently-held elections.

After Gandhi quit from his post on May 25, the party has faced mass resignations with as many as 200 leaders and workers stepping down from their positions.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 14:48 IST