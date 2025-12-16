'I apologise': Delhi minister as pollution chokes capital, admits its 'impossible' to fix

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said it was “impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in nine to 10 months,” as he apologised to residents for the city’s persistent air pollution while blaming the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the crisis. Delhi enviroment minister Sirsa said the current government had inherited a 'disease of pollution'.

Sirsa said the current government had inherited a “disease of pollution” and was working daily to address it.

“I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day,” he said, adding that the deterioration in air quality could not be reversed in such a short period.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi was recorded at 354 around 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. This marked a slight improvement from Monday's AQI of 427, which had been classified as "severe."

Sirsa also announced stricter enforcement measures, saying vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the national capital from Thursday.

Owners have been given one day to comply. “After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa claimed that Delhi's air quality remained better for nearly eight months this year compared to the same period last year. While acknowledging a recent spike in pollution levels, he maintained that the overall situation was still improved due to sustained efforts over the past 10 months.

Targeting AAP, the minister alleged that the party, after “distorting Delhi,” was now attempting to divert attention by staging protests over pollution. He questioned what concrete steps were taken during its tenure to control air quality.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, Sirsa said the government was taking daily action to curb pollution, including reducing the height of garbage mountains by 15 metres and cleaning and reclaiming 45 acres of land.

He added that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has installed over 2,000 pollution-monitoring plants so far.

The minister said biomethanation plants also contribute to pollution and that heaters have been provided to reduce emissions and ensure cleaner operations. Strict enforcement against polluting vehicles has been initiated, with challans being issued for PUC violations.

Sirsa further said 13 pollution hotspots have been identified across the city, with concerned agencies invited to address them. He claimed AQI levels at these locations were lower this year than in the past decade, barring the Covid period, calling it a significant achievement.

On public transport, Sirsa said the government is pushing for cleaner mobility, with plans to deploy 7,500 electric buses in Delhi to reduce vehicular emissions. A scientific committee has also been constituted and has already held meetings to recommend effective pollution-control measures, he added.