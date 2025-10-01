Jammu: Kavinder Gupta took over as third lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh on July 18, and barely two months into office, faces the challenge of dealing with popular protests seeking statehood for the UT and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, which will give it greater autonomy. Already, four civilians have been killed and nearly 100 injured in clashes with paramilitary forces, and a popular activist has been arrested under the National Security Act. In an interview , the Ladakh LG talks about efforts to restore normalcy and win the trust of the people of Ladakh. ‘I appeal to stakeholders to continue dialogue; only talks can bring solution’

Edited excerpts

Have things improved since September 24 ?

The situation has improved. Even today (Tuesday), we relaxed the curfew by four hours. In the coming days, we will reopen schools and colleges. There is no denying that people faced some problems due to the violence, but the Centre wants to talk to safeguard interests of the people within the Constitution of India. I feel that situation will be completely normal in the coming few days and no one will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere. I am constantly talking to religious, social,and political organisations and prominent citizens. They have extended their support to the government.

How do you see the decision of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance to boycott dialogue with the Centre till normalcy is restored and all those arrested or detained are released?

Before the September 24 incident, the Centre invited them for talks on October 6 ; this was conveyed to them on September 22. On Monday, the ministry of home affairs has said that they are ready for talks. I strongly feel that talks within the Constitution are the only way out for amicable resolution of issues.

There is no denying the fact that situation deteriorated on September 24. Some elements provoked the people and some people held press conferences. Some people didn’t want to have a stable and peaceful atmosphere here. Had the administration not acted in time, the situation would have spiraled out of hands. It took nearly an hour and a half to control the situation. We are looking into it. We have ordered a magisterial probe but I want to ask that those responsible for violence and arson, shouldn’t they get punished under the law?

Is your reference to Sonam Wangchuk?

I won’t comment on it but I would say that there must have been some truth, on the basis of which he was arrested by the Centre. Whatever Centre has done, I feel truth will come out in the open.

I believe he was under constant watch of the government. People should realise that no individual, irrespective of his stature, is above integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

Talks were already on with the Centre and a date (October 6) had been decided in advance. Prior to it, they were asked for a preliminary discussion on September 22 and on September 24, they had to go for talks but the same day, violent protests took place.

Statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule are key issues for the people of Ladakh. Will the Centre discuss these two issues?

Within the Constitution of India, talks are held and I feel resolution to any problem is through dialogue. I appeal to the stakeholders to continue dialogue because only talks can bring solution.

Has the September 24 violence hit tourism, one of the mainstays of the Ladakh economy?

7.6 million tourists visited Ladakh in 2024-25, a number far higher than the entire population of Ladakh. It means we are promoting tourism. Over 2,000 home-stays that are operational here are being provided help by the government. Suru Valley has been included in the top 25 tourist destinations of the world by National Geographic Channel and Ladakh has been declared best adventure destination by ITCTA in 2025.

Can you tell us how the situation has changed in the UT since 2019?

₹34,000 crores have been allocated to Ladakh till date since 2019 through various schemes. When Ladakh was part of erstwhile J&K state, we had a total budget of ₹2,200 crores. Today, the two hill councils of Ladakh get ₹300 crore budget each every fiscal.

The hill councils have been given exclusive rights to take calls on land and revenue records.

Today, Ladakh budget stands at ₹6,400 crore. We have reserved 85% of jobs for locals, 10 % for STs and 5% for outsiders. Let me explain that the 5% will be implemented from 2034. Therefore, till 2034, there is 100% job reservations for locals of Ladakh. Five new districts have been announced by the Centre and they will be made functional soon.