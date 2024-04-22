 ‘I asked for insulin everyday’: Kejriwal on Tihar jail's 'false' statements | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘I asked for insulin everyday’: Kejriwal on Tihar jail's 'false' statements

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Kejriwal's letter came after the Tihar jail authorities in its report to Delhi LG VK Saxena said that doctors did not indicate any insulin requirement for him.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Tihar jail authorities of making “false” statements and “lying under political pressure” amid the ongoing row over his diabetes treatment in Tihar jail.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

In a letter to the Tihar jail superintendent, Kejriwal expressed concern over their report on the issue of his insulin, claiming that he has been asking for insulin every single day since he was arrested, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources, reported ANI.

“I have read the statement of the Tihar administration in the newspaper. I felt sad after reading the statement. Both the statements of Tihar are false. I am asking for insulin daily. I showed the glucose meter readings and said that the sugar is going very high - three times a day. the sugar levels go between 250 to 320,” the letter stated.

“…I also showed them that my fasting sugar level was in the range of 160-200 every day. Almost every day, I demanded insulin. Then how could you make such a statement that I never raised the issue of insulin?” it added.

Kejriwal's letter came after the Tihar jail authorities in its report to Delhi LG VK Saxena said that doctors did not indicate any insulin requirement for him. The report also mentioned that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels were not alarming and he was advised oral anti-diabetic drugs.

The report also said that AIIMS doctors assured that there was no “serious concern” regarding Kejriwal's sugar levels.

However, the Delhi CM, who is under judicial custody in the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor excise policy case, contradicted the Tihar jail's statement.

“The AIIMS doctors never assured any such thing. They said that they will see all the data and then give their advice,” he wrote in the letter.

The CM added that he was “pained” to read the jail's statements and hoped that it would “follow the law and Constitution” of the country.

In a latest development, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday declined Kejriwal's plea seeking to allow him daily 15 minutes of medical consultation with his doctor in the presence of his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The court, in its order, also said that requisite medical treatment should be provided and in case of requirement of any special consultation, jail authorities shall concern a medical board constituted by the AIIMS director consisting of an endocrinologist and a diabetologist.

