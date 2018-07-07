‘I don’t approve’: Yashwant Sinha on son Jayant honouring lynching convicts

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha said on Saturday he did not approve of his son Jayant Sinha’s felicitation of eight men convicted in a lynching case.

Union minister Jayant Sinha is facing flak after photographs showed him garlanding the convicts at his residence in Hazaribagh. The eight men are convicted of lynching a Muslim trader in Ramgarh last year.

Yashwant Sinha wrote on Twitter: “I do not approve of my son’s action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win.”

Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is twitter.

Jayant Sinha has said he was merely “honouring the due process of law” by doing so.

The eight were among 11 awarded life imprisonment by a fast track court for lynching a 55-year-old Muslim trader — Alimuddin Ansari — on suspicion of cow slaughter in Ramgarh last June.

Jayant Sinha said that while he did not approve of vigilante violence, he had misgivings about the manner in which the accused in the case were convicted by the fast track court. He also pointed out that the Ranchi high court had released all the convicts on bail.

“I have repeatedly expressed my misgivings about the fast track court judgement that sentenced the accused to life imprisonment. I am pleased that the hon’ble high court will hear the matter as a statutory court of appeal to test the correctness of the fast track court order,” the Union minister tweeted on Saturday.