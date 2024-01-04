‘I feel so happy,’ says Ayodhya woman who received letter, gifts from PM Modi

Meera Majhi, the Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Ayodhya on December 30 and later sent gifts to, on Thursday said that she felt very happy. Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi and family holding the letter written to them by the PM Narendra Modi.(ANI)

“I feel so happy. He (Modi) sent his wishes on New Year along with some gifts for my children,” Majhi told PTI.

Manhi, a woman from the riverine community who recently became the 10th crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme, said that the prime minister sent a letter to her and the entire Manjhi Nagar.

Modi had visited her house during his Ayodhya visit on December 30 (Saturday) during which he had also had tea at the Majhi household. On Wednesday, the prime minister sent a letter and gifts to Meera Majhi.

The gifts included a tea set, a drawing book with colours and more. Soon after the PM visit, officials visited her place to give her the Ayushman card that provides for free treatment of up to ₹5 lakh.

In his letter, the PM wished Majhi and her family on New Year and recalled that he had tea with the family during his visit. “After coming from Ayodhya, I watched your interviews on various TV channels. I am touched by the humility and confidence shown by you and your family members while sharing the experiences. The happiness of yours and crores of Indians is my wealth. It infuses me with more energy to work for the country,” the prime minister wrote in his letter.

“As the 100 millionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana, you are not just a statistic for me. I view it as an example of the fulfilment of dreams of crores of Indians,” he added.

During his Ayodhya visit, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated several significant development projects. Manjhi, who has benefited from the Ujjawala scheme, was one of the individuals with whom he engaged during this visit.