‘I have committed no mistake’: Chandrababu Naidu on BJP’s demand for CBI probe

Hitting out at the Opposition for demanding a CBI probe into the alleged financial irregularities in an irrigation scheme, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said his life was an open book and he has done no wrong.

The chief minister also charged the YSR Congress and the BJP with hatching a ‘conspiracy’ against him.

Naidu made the remarks to finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, who, during a teleconference this morning with the CM, had referred to YSRC’s demand for a CBI probe against Naidu, said an official release.

Ramakrishnudu also referred to BJP’s demand in the state Assembly on Wednesday for a CBI probe into the “financial irregularities” in the Pattisam lift irrigation scheme.

“YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said he would continue to meet the Prime Minister till he dragged me to the court. This itself reveals their conspiracy against me,” the press release said quoting the TDP chief.

“My life is an open book. I have committed no mistake,” Naidu was quoted as telling his finance minister.

Lashing out at the opposition, he said they were not concerned about the people’s right but rather bent upon taking revenge against him.

In his teleconference with the CM, the finance minister also feared that a conspiracy may be on to block the execution of Polavaram project also.

To this, Naidu responded saying that he would tolerate no anti-farmer design by anyone.

The farmers themselves would revolt against any such act, he said, adding “We will not tolerate if anything detrimental to farmers’ interest happens.”

The chief minister called for a “Japanese style” protest of doing more work to carry the state forward on the development path.

“Everyone should work daily for two hours extra and protest for an hour. While fighting with the Centre (on demand for special status to the state), we must ensure that the state’s development too is not hampered,” he added.

The BJP had on Wednesday demanded an inquiry either by a sitting judge or the CBI into “the large-scale financial misappropriation” in execution of the Pattisam lift irrigation scheme on the Godavari river.

Citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General, BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju had said over Rs 371 crore was allegedly misappropriated in the execution of the scheme.