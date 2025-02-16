Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said he ‘fully trusts' the 'wisdom of the people of Assam,’ amid allegations by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that his wife Elizabeth, a British national, has ‘Pakistan links,’ a claim which he described as a ‘slanderous campaign.' Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with wife Elizabeth Gogoi (X/Gaurav Gogoi)

“I have full faith in the wisdom of the people of Assam that they can see through this obvious slander campaign. The BJP government has no performance to show. They are unable to fulfil any of their promises and in order to hide their failures, they are embarking upon a mischievous, malicious, baseless, fact-less, slanderous campaign. We will definitely be taking appropriate action,” Gogoi, son of Assam's later former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, told reporters.

He also called out Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been at the forefront of the BJP's attacks on the Congress MP.

“The way the people of Jharkhand voted out the rhetoric of Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Jharkhand assembly election, similarly the wisdom of the Assamese people will prevail. They will vote in a Congress-led government in the upcoming election,” Gaurav Gogoi said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, an ex-Congressman, was the BJP's co in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly election in November 2024. However, the saffron party failed to oust the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, of which the grand old party is a member.

Meanwhile, Gogoi also backed Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's statement that the BJP is targeting him (Gogoi) because of the forthcoming assembly election in Assam, due next year.

The BJP won the previous two assembly polls of the northeastern state. In 2016, Sarbananda Sonowal became its first chief minister in Assam. Five years later, Himanta Biswa Sarma was made chief minister, while Sonowal became a minister in prime minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre.