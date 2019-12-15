I’m not Savarkar, will die but won’t apologise for the truth, says Rahul Gandhi

india

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 03:27 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he will “die but not apologise” for his ‘rape in India’ remark which caused an uproar in the Parliament on Friday.

Addressing the Congress’s ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi, the former party president said, “I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, ‘Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.’ My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi.I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so.” His comment was aimed at Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. “It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who have to apologise for destroying the economy,” he said.

“All of India’s enemies wanted that its economy, which is its strength, should be destroyed. That work (of destroying the economy) has not been done by the enemies, but by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. And, (he) still calls himself a patriot,” he said.

Hours after Rahul’s jibe at Savarkar, Congress’ alliance partner in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena called Savarkar a “God” who should be “respected”. Sena leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and indirectly asked Rahul not to “insult” Savarkar.

At an election rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Rahul had targeted the government over the incidents of crimes against women. “Modi used to say ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’,” he had said.