e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected

I-T raids at Kerala church, foreign funding rules violation detected

The Believers’ Church runs a medical college and many other educational institutions in Kerala and other states. It also owns Cheruvally estate in Pathanamthitta district which has been identified as the location for the proposed Sabarimala airport.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 09:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvanathapuram
In 2017, the Union home ministry had barred three NGOs associated with the church from accepting funds but the latest raids show fund flow continued from foreign countries in other names. (Videograb)
In 2017, the Union home ministry had barred three NGOs associated with the church from accepting funds but the latest raids show fund flow continued from foreign countries in other names. (Videograb)
         

The Income Tax (IT) sleuths raided offices and institutions associated with evangelist K P Yohanan’s Believers’ Church in central Kerala and other places and seized Rs five crore currency and other valuables, a senior official who is part of the investigation said.

The officer said the raid which started on Thursday was continuing at many places and serious violations of Foreign Contributions Regulation Act and (FCRA) Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) were detected. The Believers’ Church runs a medical college and many other educational institutions in Kerala and other states. It also owns Cheruvally estate in Pathanamthitta district which has been identified as the location for the proposed Sabarimala airport.

In 2017, the Union home ministry had barred three NGOs associated with the church from accepting funds but the latest raids show fund flow continued from foreign countries in other names. It is alleged that more than Rs 100 crore came in the last three years. A senior I-T official said the department will release details once raids are over. He said raids were based on specific information on tax evasion and misuse of foreign funds. The church said it will give a statement after the conclusion of raids.

An independent denomination, the indigenous church has witnessed massive growth in the last one and a half decade and its head KP Yohanan is known for his religious discourses. The 70-year-old priest is the founder and president of Gospel of Asia, a large non-profit evangelist organisation with main focus on India and Asia. He has also authored more than 100 books on Christian living and mission.

A controversial religious head, he was in news when the church brought Chreuvally Estate, a rubber and tea plantation spread over 10 kms radius, from plantation group Harisons Malayalam Limited. In July, the Kerala High Court had directed the state government not to acquire the land for the airport by force after KP Yohanan moved the court.

tags
top news
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
‘Let the process work out, your vote will be counted’: Joe Biden on US Election 2020 results
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally climbs to over 8.46 million; 50,356 cases recorded in last 24 hrs
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Bihar Elections LIVE: 7.6% voter turnout recorded in Phase 3 till 9 am
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Change is beckoning Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav as voting begins
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Manipur bypolls: Polling underway in four assembly seats
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows infected with Covid-19
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In