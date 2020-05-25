‘I was nervous’: First flyers share experience as domestic air services resume

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 10:22 IST

The passengers who took the first flights from various cities in India saw different set of rules at airports. The flights resumed on Monday after a gap of two months.

“I was nervous before the flight but all passengers were taking precautions. Very few people are travelling right now,” a woman, who landed at Pune airport on Monday morning, told news agency ANI.

Passengers onboard a Delhi-Bhubaneswar Vistara flight were seen wearing face shields as a precautionary measure against Covid-19. One of the passengers was Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty.

“I was in Delhi since the Parliament’s Budget session. Now, I am returning to my state Odisha,” Mohanty said before boarding to flight at Delhi Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

Domestic air travel resumed in the country on Monday, after a gap of two months. The air travel was stopped and all flights grounded since March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights to Pune and Mumbai were among the first to take off on Monday morning from Delhi airport. Both the flights are operated by private carrier IndiGo.

A Delhi-bound Indigo Airlines with 116 passengers was the first flight to be operated from the airport in Chennai on Monday, officials said.

It left for the national capital at 6.40 am while a flight from Delhi operated by the same carrier was the first incoming one, albeit with a far lesser number of passengers, at 27.

Passengers were screened using a thermometre gun at Delhi airport before boarding Vistara flight to Bhubaneswar (Odisha). The food & beverage (F&B) and retail outlets, which were closed for the past 63 days, opened at Terminal 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The flight services resumed after a day of long and hard negotiations between the Centre and the states on Sunday. All states finally agreed to accept at least some flights but announced varied quarantine and self-isolation rules for arriving passengers to address misgivings about infections being brought in from other cities.