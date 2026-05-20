‘I was shocked after matching the questions’: Rajasthan chemistry teacher who first flagged the NEET paper leak

The Chemistry teacher who was among the first to flag the NEET-UG paper leak has recalled how he came across a viral PDF that allegedly matched a large number of questions from the test. Shashikant Suthar, an educator at a coaching centre in Rajasthan, said he was “shocked” after cross-checking the document with the NEET question paper.

The NEET paper leak was discovered by a teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar.(PTI)

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The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled earlier this month after allegations of a question paper leak. It has been rescheduled for June 21.

“When I saw the May 3 paper, after the exam was over, I analysed the NEET paper and prepared an answer key for it,” Shashikant Suthar told PTI. “After that, a little later, my landlord met me and showed me a viral PDF.”

‘Shocked’ after matching questions

Suthar said the PDF contained around 104 Chemistry questions and was being circulated with claims that it could predict the NEET exam.

“In that viral PDF, there were around 104 chemistry questions. The purpose behind showing it was to ask whether any of these questions had appeared in today’s NEET paper,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Then I matched it with the NEET paper, and I was surprised to find that around 45 of those questions were exactly the same as those asked in NEET.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Then I matched it with the NEET paper, and I was surprised to find that around 45 of those questions were exactly the same as those asked in NEET.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the discovery immediately raised concerns within his circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the discovery immediately raised concerns within his circle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We were shocked,” he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We were shocked,” he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Biology PDF also showed full match, says teacher {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Biology PDF also showed full match, says teacher {{/usCountry}}

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Suthar said he then involved another teacher to verify a second document.

“After that, I called a fellow teacher and got the biology PDF checked as well,” he said. “When we checked the biology PDF, all 90 out of 90 questions were matching with the biology paper as well.”

Alert to administration, email to NTA

Following the verification, Suthar said the group escalated the matter to authorities.

“We informed the administration about it. The administration then guided us on how to take the matter forward, and we emailed the NTA about it.” “The very next morning, I received a call from Abhishek Singh from the NTA. He collected all the information, I submitted all the proof to him, and then things moved very quickly.”

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Suthar added that investigative agencies soon got involved.

“We also started receiving calls from the CBI, and by evening, the investigation team from Delhi had already reached us.”

“The investigation team came and we explained the entire matter to them physically and provided all the evidence.”

He further said the Special Operations Group (SOG) also joined the probe.

“I would like to express gratitude to the government and the NTA for resolving this issue very quickly, keeping in mind the mental health of the students," he said.

ALSO READ: Who all have been arrested so far and where does the NEET case stand | What to know

Defends Sikar coaching hub, rejects allegations

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The teacher strongly pushed back against criticism being directed at Sikar, Rajasthan’s coaching hub.

“Across the country, students come to study, but nowadays questions are being raised about Sikar. I completely reject these claims, they are baseless allegations being made against Sikar.”

“Sikar students were not involved in the leak, nor was any institute from Sikar involved.”

He said the city’s academic ecosystem is built on hard work.

“People from Sikar are known for hard work. The students here work hard, the teachers work hard, everyone works hard, and that is how results are produced, not through any cheating or paper leaks.”

Suthar also pointed out that there had been no arrests linked to the city.

“As you may have seen, there has been no arrest from Sikar. Only Sikar’s name is being unnecessarily dragged into this matter.”

NEET leak case: Updates

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 10 people so far in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Among those arrested are individuals allegedly linked to the paper-setting process, coaching institutes and an organised network suspected of circulating the question paper before the May 3 exam.

According to investigators, retired chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni and senior botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, both associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) panel, are among those identified as key figures in the alleged leak network.

The probe also includes coaching operators, intermediaries and local facilitators who are suspected of buying and distributing the leaked material. Officials said parts of the question paper were accessed and shared ahead of the examination.

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Others arrested include Manisha Waghmare, a Pune-based beauty parlour owner accused of facilitating links between candidates and coaching operators, Dhananjay Lokhande from Ahilyanagar, and Shubham Khairnar, a Nashik-based BAMS student. Most recently, coaching institute operator Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar from Latur was also arrested.

(With PTI inputs)

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