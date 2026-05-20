‘I was shocked after matching the questions’: Rajasthan chemistry teacher who first flagged the NEET paper leak

The Chemistry teacher who was among the first to flag the NEET-UG paper leak has recalled how he came across a viral PDF that allegedly matched a large number of questions from the test. Shashikant Suthar, an educator at a coaching centre in Rajasthan, said he was “shocked” after cross-checking the document with the NEET question paper. The NEET paper leak was discovered by a teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar. (PTI)

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled earlier this month after allegations of a question paper leak. It has been rescheduled for June 21.

“When I saw the May 3 paper, after the exam was over, I analysed the NEET paper and prepared an answer key for it,” Shashikant Suthar told PTI. “After that, a little later, my landlord met me and showed me a viral PDF.”

‘Shocked’ after matching questions Suthar said the PDF contained around 104 Chemistry questions and was being circulated with claims that it could predict the NEET exam.

“In that viral PDF, there were around 104 chemistry questions. The purpose behind showing it was to ask whether any of these questions had appeared in today’s NEET paper,” he said.

“Then I matched it with the NEET paper, and I was surprised to find that around 45 of those questions were exactly the same as those asked in NEET.”

He added that the discovery immediately raised concerns within his circle.

“We were shocked,” he told PTI.

ALSO READ: How a teacher in Rajasthan's Sikar discovered the NEET paper leak