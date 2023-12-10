‘I wish that…’: Outgoing Chhattisgarh chief minister Baghel congratulates new CM-elect Vishnu Deo Sai

Outgoing chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday congratulated Vishnu Deo Sai on being elected as the new CM of the state. In a post on X, Baghel wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Kunkuri MLA and senior BJP leader Shri Vishnu Dev Sai ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party. I wish that you take forward the journey of justice and progress of Chhattisgarh as the Chief Minister. @vishnudsai”

Vishnu Deo Sai's name was announced as the new chief minister on Sunday. Sai is the first tribal CM of the state. Sai was elected as an MLA from the Kunkuri assembly seat in the state's Surguja division. The BJP won all 14 segments in the region.

After being elected as the new CM of the state, Sai told reporters, “As the chief minister, I will try to fulfil PM Modi's guarantees (pre-poll promises of the BJP) through the government.” He also said that the first work undertaken by him will be that of 'providing 18 lakh homes to the people of Chhattisgarh.

Sai started his political career in 1989 when he was elected as a village panch. He later went on to become the Sarpanch in 1990. He won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He rose to the rank of the union minister of state for steel in the first Cabinet of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Vishnu Deo Sai has also served as the state president of the BJP between 2020 to 2022. Reacting to Sai's election as the new chief minister of Chhattisgarh, his mother Jasmani Devi said, “ I am very happy. My son has got the opportunity to serve the people of Chhattisgarh.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader OP Chaudhary said, “We will take the state forward under his leadership...We fulfil the responsibilities decided by the party. Giving our 100 per cent, under the leadership of Vishnu Deo Sai we will take the state to new heights.”

(With inputs from ANI)