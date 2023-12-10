Chhattisgarh: New CM Vishnu Deo Sai will fulfil this promise first

Chhattisgarh chief minister-elect Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday expressed happiness on being chosen to become the next CM of the state. Speaking to news agency ANI Sai said that the first work undertaken by him will be that of 'providing 18 lakh Awas to people of Chhattisgarh' as promised. Sai said, “...With all honesty, I will work for 'Sabka Vishwas' & the promises made to the people of Chhattisgarh under 'Modi Ki Guarantee' will be fulfilled. As a CM of the state, we will try to fulfil the promises. The first work will be to give 18 lakh 'Awas' to the people...” BJP leader Vishnu Deo Sai (PTI)

Vishnu Deo Sai secured a significant victory in the Chhattisgarh assembly elections by winning the Kunkuri Tribal seat with a substantial margin of over 25,000 votes. Sai will be the first tribal chief minister of Chhattisgarh.

Vishnu Deo Sai, who served as the state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022, had previously held the position of Union Minister of State for Steel during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initial term. Additionally, he represented Chhattisgarh's Raipur constituency as a Lok Sabha member for the BJP. His involvement extended to the national level, being a member of the BJP's national working committee.

He was also appointed as the state president of BJP in 2018 when the party restructured its government.

Commencing his political journey as a panchayat leader, Vishnu Deo Sai progressed to become a member of the Madhya Pradesh assembly from 1990 to 1998. Subsequently, in 1999, he achieved another milestone by getting elected to the 13th Lok Sabha. His consistent electoral victories demonstrated the continued support and confidence of the electorate in his leadership.

Vishnu Deo Sai and former chief minister Raman Singh were both considered frontrunners. Their names prominently featured with significant attention and speculation.

Following a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh, the BJP found itself engaged in intense discussions to finalise the chief ministerial candidate. This strategic planning session occurred after the party's resounding success, defying earlier exit polls that anticipated a closely contested battle with the Congress.