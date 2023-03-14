'I would like to inform you...': Telangana BJP MP snubs women's panel summons

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay, who was issued a notice by the State Women Commission for his alleged derogatory statements on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, refused to appear before the panel citing the present Budget session of Parliament. In his response to the summon letter sent by the women’s commission, Sanjay wrote that he will not be able to appear at 11 am on Wednesday as his ‘presence was required’ in Delhi for the Budget session. Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses during a protest over the rise in crime against women in the State, at the party State office, in Hyderabad. (ANI)

"I would like to inform you that since the Parliament is in session, as an elected Member of Parliament, my presence is required during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. Hence, it will not be possible for me to attend before the Commission on a given date and time," news agency ANI quoted the BJP leader in a statement.

He, however, added that he is ready to cooperate with the inquiry on March 18 as per a time fixed by the commission.

"I would like to request you to kindly provide necessary material leading to my appearance before the Commission, prior to the date of my appearance; so that I will be in a better position to give my explanation if any," he reportedly added in his letter.

The BRS alleged that Sanjay said that if Kavitha is not arrested, would she be kissed, following which the women’s commission took suo moto cognizance of the comments.

BRS party leaderson Saturday staged a protest at the Punjagutta Chowrasta against Sanjay’s inappropriate comments against Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter. Sanjay's office defended the statement calling it a common phrase used in Telugu which translates to - if someone does a crime, would you appreciate or punish?

