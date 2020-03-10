e-paper
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

india Updated: Mar 10, 2020 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ghaziabad
The aircraft landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, from where the passengers were take to a medical facility.
The aircraft landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, from where the passengers were take to a medical facility.(ANI)
         

An Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft on Tuesday brought back 58 Indians from Iran where 237 people have died of coronavirus so far, PTI reported.

The C-17 Globemaster, the largest military aircraft in the IAF’s inventory, which left for Tehran on Monday evening landed this morning at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, from where the passengers were taken to a medical facility for tests. India currently has 46 positive cases of coronavirus across the country.

 

Iran, which is one of the worst-hit countries by coronsvirus, has witnessed a spike in infections with over 7000 positive cases. There are about 2000 Indians living in Iran.

 

“The IAF aircraft has landed. Mission completed. On to the next,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

On Monday, Jaishankar in a surprise visit to Srinagar met parents of students stranded in Iran as well as representatives of the tourism industry. Around 300 people from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are among the Indians stranded in Iran.

 

Tuesday’s evacuation was the second such exercise by the C-17 Globemaster in the last fortnight. In the first exercise, 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals were evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on February 26.

 

India has so far carried out the four evacuations. The first two were on January 31 and February 2 when an Air India Boeing 747 airlifted 647 Indians from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, a special flight from Iran had arrived in Delhi with swab samples of 110 Indians. The samples were sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to check if any of those people are infected with the virus.

‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
Congress expels Jyotiraditya Scindia minutes after he resigned from party
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
