Hindon , IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh on Wednesday rode a vintage Ford car at a ceremonial event held at the Hindon air base to mark the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force. IAF chief rides vintage Ford car at Air Force Day celebrations

The Chief of the Air Staff arrived at the grand ceremony in the 1960s-era creamy white left hand-drive car, which carries the plate number "IAF 1".

The heritage automobile Ford Saloon is a luxury version of the Galaxie series that was manufactured by the Ford Motor Company.

The car that was inducted into the IAF on July 30, 1969 is currently housed at the Air Force Museum at Palam and is taken out on special occasions.

According to an information board displayed at the Palam museum, the car had the distinction of carrying the then Air Chief Marshal P C Lal, DFC, in 1969 and subsequent air chiefs till 1992.

The then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal N C Suri had presented the car to the Air Force Museum on June 10, 1993, it says.

The 93rd anniversary of the IAF was commemorated at the Hindon air force station with a grand parade, reviewed by the Chief of the Air Staff.

On his arrival, the air chief marshal was presented with an aerial salute by three Mi-17 helicopters in the "Dhwaj" formation, each trooping the national flag, the IAF flag and a flag bearing the logo of Operation Sindoor.

The ceremonial parade was commanded by Group Captain Chetan Pradeep Deshpande.

While the Air Force Band's patriotic tunes set the tone for the march past, matched by the air warriors' precise and energetic footsteps, the Air Warrior Drill Team captivated the audience with its sharp and synchronised movements, officials said.

The Air Force Day celebrations included a spectacular aerial display by the "Heritage Flight", a highlight of the event.

The dynamic display featured a combination of the historic "Tiger Moth" and "HT-2" aircraft, followed by a solo display by the vintage "Harvard" aircraft, the officials said.

The Heritage Flight's aerial display was a befitting tribute to the Indian Air Force's proud history and a celebration of its continued service to the nation, the IAF said.

The traditional flypast and aerial display of the Air Force Day celebrations will be held in Guwahati on November 9, the defence ministry said.

The static display featured state-of-the-art aircraft and equipment, such as C-17 Globemaster, Su-30 MKI, Apache, MiG-29, MiG-21 Bison, Rafale, ALH MK-IIl, Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft, C-130 J Super Hercules, Akash Missile System and Rohini radar.

The event was a befitting tribute to the IAF's 93 years of unwavering dedication and unparalleled service to the country, embodying the theme of "Indian Air Force: Infallible, Impervious and Precise".

