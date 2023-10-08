IAF Day: PM Modi extends greetings as 91st Foundation Day celebrated in Prayagraj

IAF Foundation Day 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) began the celebration of its 91st Foundation Day with a ceremonial parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. Air warriors take part in a parade during full dress rehearsal ahead of the 91st Air Force Day celebrations in Prayagraj on October 6.(PTI)

The day marks the official induction of the IAF into the country's armed forces, which was established on 8 October 1932.

The theme of this year's Indian Air Force Day is “IAF - Airpower Beyond Boundaries.”

An IAF official told news agency ANI that the grand programme in Prayagraj will start with a parade and flypast, followed by an aerial display.

"After the parade and fly-past programme, the mega airshow will start over Triveni Sangam from 2:30pm. Fighter aircraft, Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, and Jaguar and other fighter aircraft will be seen in the sky. Akashganga team will also perform stunts in the sky, thousands of people will witness this historic moment at Sangam," the official said.

Notably, a woman officer, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami, will command the IAF parade for the first time. Dhami was also the first woman to assume command of a frontline IAF combat unit in March. She heads a missile squadron in the western sector.

At Sunday's event, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari will also unveil the air force’s new ensign at Prayagraj. The IAF crest will now be featured in the top right corner of the ensign, which currently displays the national flag in the upper left canton and the IAF tri-colour roundel on the right.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings to all IAF personnel on 91st Air Force Foundation Day.

“The nation is proud to have such a strong, courageous and dynamic Air Force which is always prepared to face challenges. I salute our inspiring heroes who not only protect the skies but also remain in the forefront for humanitarian assistance,” the president wrote on X.

Modi said India is proud of the valour, commitment and dedication of the Indian Air Force. “Their great service and sacrifice ensure our skies are safe,” he said.

“We are proud of our Airwarriors who play a significant role in keeping India safe. The IAF today is a lethal and formidable force, projecting its air power beyond boundaries. Greetings to the Air Force personnel on #IndianAirForceDay,” Shah wrote on X.

Singh said the IAF has fervently secured the nation's interests during war and peace.

"On this auspicious occasion, I commemorate the invaluable service and the sacrifices made by them to protect the sovereignty of the nation," the defense minister posted on X.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, as a supporting force of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force. Initially known as the Royal Indian Air Force, the prefix Royal was dropped in 1950 when India transitioned into a Republic.

The IAF is the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces and the fourth-largest air force in the world. It is headed by an Air Chief Marshal (ACM), while the President of India is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces.

