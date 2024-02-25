IAF deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver, saves life of veteran

Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday, the official X account of the defence body shared Sunday. The liver was successfully transplanted to save the life of a veteran. Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday(X(formerly Twitter))

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives," tweeted Indian Air Force on Sunday.

Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces in the Delhi Cantonment area. In the hospital, personnel associated with the armed forces and their family members get treatment.

