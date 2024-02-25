 IAF deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver, saves life of veteran | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / IAF deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver, saves life of veteran

IAF deploys Dornier aircraft to transport liver, saves life of veteran

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 25, 2024 05:09 PM IST

A Dornier aircraft was deployed to transport a liver from Pune to Delhi which saved the life of a veteran.

Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday, the official X account of the defence body shared Sunday. The liver was successfully transplanted to save the life of a veteran.

Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday(X(formerly Twitter))
Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday(X(formerly Twitter))

"An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives," tweeted Indian Air Force on Sunday.

Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces in the Delhi Cantonment area. In the hospital, personnel associated with the armed forces and their family members get treatment.

Here is how netizens reacted to the IAF's operation

"Well done Indian AirForce. Proud of you always," commented one user.

"Well done IAF, very proud of you Team elite," wrote another person.

"Great job by our armforces, thank you for saving our jawan!," posted a third user.

"Great job done with passion, I congratulate Indian Airforce and the team of Doctors of Indian Army. Because of you people we are safe and fearless. Jai Hind," commended a fourth person.

