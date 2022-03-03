IAF launches three C-17s to bring back stranded Indians

The Indian Air Force on Thursday launched three C-17 military transport aircraft to Romania, Hungary and Poland to evacuate Indian citizens caught in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, officials familiar with the development said. One of the C-17s is expected to return later tonight, while the other two are expected to land on Friday morning, the officials said.

A C-17 can accommodate around 200 people.

IAF on Thursday also brought back 798 passengers from the three countries --- India had on Wednesday launched four C-17s to Romania, Poland and Hungary to join the ongoing national effort to evacuate thousands of Indian citizens stranded there. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked IAF to join Operation Ganga, the codename for the massive evacuation effort.

The C-17s played a crucial role in transporting soldiers and military equipment to eastern Ladakh last year when the border row with China was at its peak. The US-origin heavy-lifter was also at the centre of the IAF’s efforts for Covid relief last year.

The aircraft was also used to evacuate Indian citizens from Afghanistan last year. It has been involved in humanitarian missions in Nepal, the Maldives and Yemen in recent years.

IAF operates a fleet of 11 C-17 heavy lifters, bought from the US in a government-to-government deal worth around $4.5 billion. The C-17 can take off from a 7,000-foot airstrip with 72,574 kg of payload, fly 4,481 km and land on a small, unprepared runway measuring less than 3,000 feet.