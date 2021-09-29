IAF Mi-17 helicopter airlifts 3 people stranded on hut rooftop in Maharashtra. Watch

A team of Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday rescued three people stranded on the rooftop of a makeshift hut in a village in Maharashtra’s Latur after heavy discharge of water from the Manjara dam flooded some places of the Marathwada region. IAF Mi-17 helicopter was used to rescue Nagorao Kisan Tikanare (50), his wife Rukmabai (45) and son Chandrakant (11) from Poharegaon village in Renapur tehsil, reported PTI.

In a 36-second clip shared by the IAF media coordination centre, a helicopter can be airlifting a person from the rooftop of the makeshift hut in Poharegaon village. The IAF wrote on Twitter that Mi-17 helicopters have been inducted for flood relief efforts in Maharashtra since September 28. On Tuesday, 16 stranded people were airlifted to safety in the Osmanabad area.

Here’s the video:

After the heavy showers subsided in Latur on Wednesday, 12 out of the 18 gates of the Manjara dam were closed, reducing the water discharge. The Marathwada region has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days and the Met department on Tuesday forecast 'extremely heavy rains' in the next 24 hours. Districts of Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Jalna and Hingoli witnessed the rain fury.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely at isolated places over central Maharashtra, north Konkan. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Marathwada.

Meanwhile, the remnant of the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ has caused a low-pressure area over the south Gujarat region and adjoining Gulf of Khambhat, and is likely to intensify into a depression by morning Thursday morning, according to IMD.