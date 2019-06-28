IAF praises Jaguar pilot dropped practice bombs after bird hit

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force that flew right into a flock of birds that shut down one of the two engines was able to land safely because of quick thinking by the pilot, the Indian Air Force said on Friday.

The air force also released a 48-second video of the bird hit and the pilot’s maneuvre that it said, saved the fighter jet and the lives of many civilians living in the area near the airfield at Ambala.

The young pilot had taken off from the Air Force station at Ambala on Thursday morning on a training mission at about 7.45 am.

In the video, the fighter jet is seen flying into a flock of birds within seconds of take-off.

“The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines,” the air force said.

Within the next few seconds, the fighter jet is seen to be dropping off something that goes up in flames as soon as it hits the ground.

“Despite one of the most serious emergencies staring in his face, the young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds and jettisoned the two extra fuel drop tanks as well as the Carrier Bomb Light Stores pods, or practice bombs. He was able to land safely.

“His actions bear testimony to the highest professional standards of the IAF resulting from extensive operational training,” the IAF said.

Ambala police had yesterday underlined that only a fuel tank had fallen outside the air force station. “No one was injured, though panic gripped the area for a while,” Ambala Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa told news agency PTI.

Since 2015, the Indian Air Force has already lost 33 aircraft including 19 fighter jets.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 21:21 IST