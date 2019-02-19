IAF’s Surya Kiran aircraft crash updates: Pilot succumbs to injuries in hospital

Two aircraft of Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team collided at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The aircraft, believed to be BAE Hawk MK 132, were rehearsing for the Aero India show in Bengaluru. Both the pilots ejected but one of them was severely injured and has been rushed to a hospital.

Visuals showed smoke billowing from the site and burning debris were scattered in areas close to the airbase. Search and rescue operations are underway and the police have cordoned off the area.

Watch: Moment two aircraft of IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team collided

The 12th edition of Aero India will be held from February 20-24 in Bengaluru. As against 72 aircraft in the previous edition in 2017, only 61 aircraft have registered for flying and static display on the tarmac of the air base this time.

Follow updates here:

1.55 pm IST 3 pilots in 2 planes were practising, IAF statement says Three pilots in two aircraft were practising for the Aero India show. Two pilots ejected and were evacuated to the Command Hospital. Third pilot sustained fatal injuries, IAF statement says.





1.50 pm IST IAF orders court of inquiry into Surya Kiran crash Indian Air Force in a statement said a court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. Damage to life and property in the vicinity of crash site is being ascertained.





1.40 pm IST One Surya Kiran pilot dies in hospital One pilot has succumbed to injuries at Command Hospital in Bengaluru despite best efforts of medical team to revive him.





1.30 pm IST Spot visuals show Surya Kiran crash site Spot visuals show crash site has been cordoned off. Spot visuals: Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SaQ5NznTjF — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019





1 pm IST Civilian injured in Surya Kiran crash, say officials According to officials, one civilian on ground was injured in the Surya Kiran crash. Both aircraft said to be BAE Hawk MK 132.





12.45 pm IST Debris of aircraft strewn in areas near Yelahanka airbase Debris of aircraft strewn in near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area, near airbase. Fire engines have been pressed into service. Search and rescue personnel have reached crash spots.





12.30 pm IST Two Surya Kiran aircraft collided mid-air during rehearsal Two Surya Kiran aircraft collided midair during rehearsal for Aero India show.





12.15 pm IST Pilots ejected from the Surya Kiran aircraft Pilots in the two Surya Kiran aircraft ejected, but one pilot is said to be injured and has been rushed to hospital.





12.10 pm IST First visuals from Surya Kiran crash site First visuals shows smoke billowing from from Surya Kiran crash site near Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru Visual: Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fmLcxBAuxm — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019



