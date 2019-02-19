IAF’s Surya Kiran aircraft crash updates: Pilot succumbs to injuries in hospital
IAF’s Surya Kiran aircraft crash UPDATES: Two aircraft of Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team collided at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
-
1.55 pm IST
3 pilots in 2 planes were practising, IAF statement says
-
1.50 pm IST
IAF orders court of inquiry into Surya Kiran crash
-
1.40 pm IST
One Surya Kiran pilot dies in hospital
-
1.30 pm IST
Spot visuals show Surya Kiran crash site
-
1 pm IST
Civilian injured in Surya Kiran crash, say officials
-
12.45 pm IST
Debris of aircraft strewn in areas near Yelahanka airbase
-
12.30 pm IST
Two Surya Kiran aircraft collided mid-air during rehearsal
-
12.15 pm IST
Pilots ejected from the Surya Kiran aircraft
-
12.10 pm IST
First visuals from Surya Kiran crash site
-
12.05 pm IST
Two Suryakiran aircraft crash during Aero India show rehearsal
The aircraft, believed to be BAE Hawk MK 132, were rehearsing for the Aero India show in Bengaluru. Both the pilots ejected but one of them was severely injured and has been rushed to a hospital.
Visuals showed smoke billowing from the site and burning debris were scattered in areas close to the airbase. Search and rescue operations are underway and the police have cordoned off the area.
Watch: Moment two aircraft of IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team collided
The 12th edition of Aero India will be held from February 20-24 in Bengaluru. As against 72 aircraft in the previous edition in 2017, only 61 aircraft have registered for flying and static display on the tarmac of the air base this time.
Follow updates here:
Three pilots in two aircraft were practising for the Aero India show. Two pilots ejected and were evacuated to the Command Hospital. Third pilot sustained fatal injuries, IAF statement says.
Indian Air Force in a statement said a court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident. Damage to life and property in the vicinity of crash site is being ascertained.
One pilot has succumbed to injuries at Command Hospital in Bengaluru despite best efforts of medical team to revive him.
Spot visuals show crash site has been cordoned off.
Spot visuals: Two aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crashed today at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during rehearsal for #AeroIndia2019. One civilian hurt. Both pilots ejected, the debris has fallen near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SaQ5NznTjF— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
According to officials, one civilian on ground was injured in the Surya Kiran crash.
Both aircraft said to be BAE Hawk MK 132.
Debris of aircraft strewn in near ISRO layout, Yelahanka new town area, near airbase. Fire engines have been pressed into service. Search and rescue personnel have reached crash spots.
Two Surya Kiran aircraft collided midair during rehearsal for Aero India show.
Pilots in the two Surya Kiran aircraft ejected, but one pilot is said to be injured and has been rushed to hospital.
First visuals shows smoke billowing from from Surya Kiran crash site near Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru
Visual: Two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team crash at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fmLcxBAuxm— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
