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IAF flies over 200 sorties to deliver NEET-UG papers across India

The IAF has flown more than 200 sorties over the past four days as part of an effort to deliver NEET UG question papers to examination centres.

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 02:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Indian Air Force (IAF) started the mission to transport NEET-UG 2026 question papers across the country ahead of the medical entrance re-examination.

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter takes part in a mock drill ahead of the transportation of NEET-UG 2026 question paper(PTI)

According to ANI, the IAF has flown more than 200 sorties over the past four days as part of an effort to deliver question papers to examination centres. The mission, which began on June 13, is expected to be completed by Wednesday.

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21.

The move comes after the original NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak.

Also read: Indian Air Force roped in to transport NEET papers as NTA tightens guard for June 21 re-exam

Why is the IAF involved?

The government has brought in the Air Force to ensure the secure and timely transportation of question papers while minimising the risk of tampering or leakage.

The controversy marked the second consecutive year that the country's largest medical entrance examination faced allegations of irregularities. Following the development, the NTA referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and announced a re-examination on June 21 for more than 2.2 million candidates.

How the papers are being transported

The planned routes involve transporting question papers from Delhi to Madurai by aircraft. From Madurai, the papers are expected to be moved to Tirunelveli's Armed Reserve Ground using an Indian Army helicopter under security supervision.

A mock drill was conducted ahead of the operation to test the transportation arrangements. An Army helicopter carried out a trial landing at the Tirunelveli Armed Reserve Ground as part of preparations for the secure movement of examination material.

Also read: Army chopper to transport re-NEET question papers to Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

NTA tightens digital monitoring

Alongside the physical security measures, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced restrictions on access to Telegram in India for a limited period ending June 22.

Also read: Telegram access restricted in India till June 22 to prevent NEET re-exam fraud

According to ANI, the move is aimed at preventing the circulation of fabricated claims and misleading content relating to alleged question paper leaks during and immediately after the re-examination.

Despite all these measures, fresh claims have surfaced on social media alleging that the question paper for the NEET-UG re-examination has also been leaked. However, there is currently no evidence to substantiate these allegations. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has denied the claims, stating that no verified instance of a paper leak related to the June 21 re-test has been detected.

Also read: Re-NEET paper leaked? NTA responds to viral claims days ahead of exam

 
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