MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force
A pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after his MiG-21 met with a "fatal accident" on Wednesday morning in Central India, the force confirmed on Twitter.
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19 surge Ahmedabad zoo, lakefront, gardens closed
- On Tuesday, the city recorded 241 new cases of coronavirus, a sharp increase from 40 cases reported a month back on February 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre's telemedicine service crosses 3 mln consultations; 35k patients daily
- The government also said that eSanjeevaniOPD services will soon be available on the iOS application store to increase the coverage of the national telemedicine service in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi holds key meet on Covid-19; Mamata Banerjee, Bhupesh Baghel not present
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Witnessed Saddam-like time during Emergency': Minister attacks Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC rejects farmers’ plea on land acquisition for Delhi-Katra national highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
76.4% of India's active Covid-19 cases reported in these 3 states
- With 28,903 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, India reported the highest number of daily cases so far this year. Here’s a look at the three states which are the biggest contributors to India’s active cases of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Expect upheaval if BJP pushes through farm laws: Rahul
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi 'pained by' Ram Swaroop Sharma's death, says he worked tirelessly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Congress Thomas faction leaves NDA ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 states account for more than 71% of India's Covid-19 tally: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect social turbulence if BJP pushes through farm laws, says Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
34 top officials transferred in major reshuffle in J&K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Highest single-day spike in cases in Maharastra since Sept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati welcomes PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to convene CMs meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox