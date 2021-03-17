MiG-21 crashes in central India, pilot killed, says Indian Air Force

A pilot of Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed after his MiG-21 met with a "fatal accident" on Wednesday morning in Central India, the force confirmed on Twitter.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

"The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," the air force said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.