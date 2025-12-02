IAS officer's daughter dies by suicide after alleging dowry harassment in Andhra Pradesh

A 25-year-old woman, the daughter of an IAS officer, died by suicide at her parents’ home after previously alleging dowry harassment, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. The woman married her partner on March 5 and informed her and her husband's families on March 7. (Representational Image: PTI)

The woman had fallen in love with her partner, who is from her village in Bugganapalli in Betancharla Mandal of Nandyal district, and later married him, news agency PTI reported.

She married her partner on March 5 and informed her and her husband's families on March 7. The marriage was later officially registered.

A few months ago, she contacted her parents and alleged that she was facing dowry harassment. Following this, they brought her back to their home, where she had been living since, the police said.

A case has been registered under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with dowry deaths.

In a separate news, father of a 28-year-old police constable, who had allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, reportedly claimed that she was likely strangled, police said.

The female constable was posted at the Roraawar police station and was living in a rented house in the Bannadevi area. She was found dead in her room.

The constable's father, a farmer from Agra's Baiman village, claimed that she was likely strangled after her last rites.

"She was not the type to take her own life," he said, claiming that his daughter was first strangled and then hanged.

However, police said that the deceased's father has not filed any written complaint so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).