IAS officer's wife who 'eloped' with gangster dies by suicide after returning home

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer's estranged wife, who allegedly eloped with a gangster nine months ago, died by suicide in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on July 21, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The woman, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, had returned to her husband's house in the city on Saturday. However, her husband had instructed his domestic staff that his wife, who is an accused in a child abduction case, should not be allowed in the house, according to the police.

Following this, the woman attempted suicide in a garden across the road from the official residence of her husband, according to The Indian Express. The 45-year-old was admitted to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where she died the next day.

According to the IAS's officers advocate, the couple had separated in 2023 and were heading for a divorce.

The woman had eloped with a gangster in her home state, known as 'Maharaja High Court' nine months ago, reported The Times of India. Her name had then surfaced in a case of kidnapping of a minor, along with the gangster and his aide.

She also left behind a letter addressed to the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, describing her “ordeal and anguish”, according to The Indian Express.

In the letter, the woman claims that she led was into a trap by the gangster, and that she was entangled in two criminal cases in which he is the prime accused.

"One case pertains to loan recovery from a woman to whom the gangster had allegedly given money, and another case is of kidnapping a boy… In the letter, she mentioned that her husband is a noble man, who took care of their children in her absence,” an unidentified police officer told the newspaper.

The officer added that although the case appears to be a case of suicide, an accidental death report has been filed at Gandhinagar Sector-21 police station.

“We do not know if she had arrived with the poison… We are investigating if she met her husband and if he was present in the house when she arrived. Her body has been kept in the cold room at Gandhinagar and her family from Tamil Nadu will arrive on Monday to complete the formalities and take back her body. We have not communicated with the Madurai police, where she is supposed to be wanted, as we have no communication from them,” the officer added.