e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IATA estimates 47% drop in annual passenger numbers in India in 2020

IATA estimates 47% drop in annual passenger numbers in India in 2020

The latest estimates from IATA indicate a worsening of the country’s impact from the Covid-19 crisis in the Asia Pacific region.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 17:13 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Airlines in Asia Pacific will see the largest revenue drop of US $113 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 and a 50% fall in passenger demand in 2020 compared to 2019, IATA estimated.
Airlines in Asia Pacific will see the largest revenue drop of US $113 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 and a 50% fall in passenger demand in 2020 compared to 2019, IATA estimated.(AP file photo)
         

International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents major world airlines, has estimated that India’s passenger traffic will see negative growth of 47 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019. IATA said that Indian aviation and related sectors like tourism will suffer 2.93 million job losses, with the number of annual passengers falling to 89.7 million in the country.

The latest estimates from IATA indicate a worsening of the country’s impact from the Covid-19 crisis in the Asia Pacific region.

Airlines in Asia Pacific will see the largest revenue drop of US $113 billion in 2020 compared to 2019 and a 50% fall in passenger demand in 2020 compared to 2019, IATA estimated.

Conrad Clifford, IATA’s ergional vice president (Asia-Pacific) identified India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand as priority countries that need to take action. “The situation is deteriorating and airlines are in survival mode. There will be more casualties if governments do not step in urgently to ensure airlines have sufficient cash flow to tide them over this period.,” he said.

“Providing support for airlines has a broader economic implication. Jobs across many sectors will be impacted if airlines do not survive the COVID-19 crisis. In Asia-Pacific, 11.2 million jobs are at risk, including those that are dependent on the aviation industry, such as travel and tourism,” Clifford added.

While the airlines continue to transport essential goods, after the COVID-19 pandemic is contained, governments will need airlines to support the economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs and support tourism; due to which the governments need to act urgently now-before it’s too late, IATA stated.

tags
top news
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
Six coronavirus vaccines in human trials bring hope of early success
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
LIVE| Doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in country is now 10 days: Health ministry
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
Tamil Nadu declares complete lockdown in 5 cities, including Chennai
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
China, world’s biggest electric vehicle market, charges to help ramp up sales
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Apple’s first-ever headphones slated for this year, new AirPods for 2021
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news