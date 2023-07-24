Most important thing to improve performance in aviation is education: ICAO chief

Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), said India needs to train people to support its growing air transport to fully implement standards, which is a challenge but crucial for the country. India has not only been supportive to the United Nations’ civil aviation body but is also actively working towards its mission of net zero emissions, Sciacchitano said in an interview. Edited excerpts: Sciacchitano said ICAO is aimed at having a full net zero goal by 2050. (Twitter | Salvatore Sciacchitano)

ICAO has ambitious plans for decarbonization. What is the time frame?

ICAO is aimed at having a full net zero goal by 2050. The main component for reduction of net zero of carbon dioxide is the deployment and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and low carbon emission fuels. It is expected that by 2050, the introduction of SAF would contribute to the reduction of emissions by approximately 55-60%. There would still be presumably marginal component.

The short term goal is to enhance the use of SAF. SAF are already available but in limited quantities because producers do not produce and invest as there is no market demand. Consequently, ICAO is engaged with the financial institutions (investment banks, private investors) to support them to enhance the production of SAF. It is expected that between now and 2050, approximately $3 trillion would be invested in production and scaling up of SAF. Another challenge is the accessibility of SAF worldwide.

India is working hard to make progress with several initiatives, the most recent being the G20 meeting of the ministers of energy in Goa. It is important to underline that India is committed. We also had meetings with Indian fuel producers so we know that there are serious plans for investment in SAF.

India has said it would be difficult for it to achieve net zero by 2050 and 2070 is its target.

The goal is global and the commitment is to work out together and respect the different situations of member states. India is fully engaged in development of national and international transport. The growing rate in India is incredible, given the population. In the next few years, there will be a huge challenge. It’s clear this will have to be part of the global decarbonization effort. It’s interesting that the new generation of aircraft are much more efficient than the previous generation.

When you read that Indian airlines are ordering new airplanes to be delivered in 2030-35, that is exactly the direction it will be, not the full solution, but this is the direction. ICAO member states have accepted there will be some states that will reach the goal later, but what is important is that all together work in that direction.

Can you provide an overview on how countries have been implementing ICAO standards?

It is true that standards are not implemented in a homogeneous manner worldwide. There are some countries that have difficulties implementing the standards. When this happens, auditing identifies the deficiencies and engages with the member states to improve. What is important is to understand that the auditing of ICAO has no compulsory penalties. If there are deficiencies, we don’t take action. If there are deficiencies, we perform assistance activities.

What are the areas of focus that India should be looking at so that its implementation level improves?

The most important thing to improve performance in aviation is education. You can have the best policies, the best regulations, the best equipment, but you need trained professionals. For India, this will be a challenge more than other states because of the growth rate. The investment in terms of training is important, to have trained people to be able to support the growth of transport in India in full implementation of standards. This is a challenge that is common to most ICAO members.

India’s civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scinidia has met with you twice. How has your relationship with India improved after the meetings with him?

I met minister Scindia twice and this has been helpful. We had an excellent exchange because we learned for the first time the huge investments of India in aviation when he told me there are investments for opening or restoring more than 100 airports, which was astonishing. At the same time, we discussed the sustainability of this development and also the amendment to the resolution on CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation). We are ready to support India.

You have new challenges in cyber security and drones. How is ICAO looking at these?

On cyber security, we have already adopted certain policies, but we are working more and more with states in order to enhance worldwide preparation of states to face cyber security threats, because the main issue is that it is not just a matter of adoption of standards, but the awareness and preparedness of states in addressing cybersecurity. We will continue supporting states.

The other issue is advanced urban mobility or air mobility. This is a new domain. The role of ICAO is to support innovation and support the development of a new way to air transport. We are working with the states in the elaboration of specific start-ups on urban mobility. It’s clear that urban air mobility is the future. But It’s important that safety be preserved for passengers on board. We have already adopted drone standards.

