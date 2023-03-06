Home / India News / ICHR plans global collaboration for ‘India-centric’ research

ICHR plans global collaboration for ‘India-centric’ research

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Mar 06, 2023 12:23 AM IST

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is looking at global collaborations to conduct “India-centric” research, and has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage, a top official said

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) is looking at global collaborations to conduct “India-centric” research, and has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage, a top official said.

The ICHR has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage. (HT)
The ICHR has recently signed an agreement with the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) of the UK to work on India’s creative industries and cultural heritage. (HT)

The council, an autonomous institution under the education ministry, will explore more such opportunities with other countries, including Japan, Australia and Israel, said Umesh Ashok Kadam, member secretary at the ICHR.

“ICHR had many International collaborations that expired amid the Covid-19 pandemic and they could not be renewed. Now, we are working on renewing some old collaborations and exploring new ones. However, this time, we would only have India-centric themes,” Kadam said. “Our previous collaborations with the UK were more euro-centric and now it is completely going to shift to Indian. We signed one agreement with the UK’s AHRC last month.”

The ICHR wants to present a “global face” through these collaborations, Kadam said. “Through this effort, ICHR is also trying to promote the Indian knowledge system and Indian methodology, which has not been given its due credit,” he said. “We want to tell the world about India’s scientific temperament of research. We have to understand our history not just within our own realm, but also have to see it through the contours that connect. These collaborations will be connecting points for those contours, which happened at different points.”

Elaborating on the collaboration with AHRC, Kadam said under creative industries, the topics covered include India’s contribution in performing arts, advertisements, architecture, arts and crafts, design, films, and music and photography across ancient, medieval and modern times. “In cultural heritage, we will cover topics including science and technology, astronomy, mining, textile industry, metallurgy, law, and democratic values. The baseline will be India oriented,” he said.

The ICHR and AHRC will work on at least 10 research projects and conduct workshops and seminars. “We are also looking to have an exchange of Indian sources lying across the UK in libraries and archives,” Kadam said.

The ICHR is also expanding within the country and will soon establish some regional centres. “So far, we have been able to connect with all educational and research institutions across the country. We have been funding the same institutions over and again,” Kadam said. “But now we want to take our projects and our funds to all quarters.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out