ICMR says Covaxin effective in neutralising UK strain, double mutant variant

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is effective in neutralising the multiple variants of SARS-Cov-2 as well as the double mutant strain that has been found in India.

“ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well,” the ICMR said in a tweet.

The study, which was published in the Journal for Travel Medicine in March, highlights that Covaxin is effective against the UK variants as well as other strains of Covid-19. “It was reassuring from the PRNT50 data generated in our laboratory that the indigenous BBV152/ COVAXIN, following its roll out in vaccination program, could be expected to work against the new UK-variant,” the study said.

In its study the ICMR also pointed out that the vaccine made by the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company is also effective against other variants like the Brazil variant as well the double mutant variant that has been detected in India.

ICMR further said that it has successfully cultured and isolated several variants of SARS-Cov-2. It said that it has isolated and cultured the following variants of SARS-Cov-2 -- B.1.617 (double mutant variant identified in certain regions of India and several other countries), B.1.1.7 (UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant) and B.1.351 (Southern African variant).

Covaxin along with Covishield and Sputnik V have been approved by the Centre for vaccinating individuals against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Covaxin and Covishield were the first two vaccines which received approval in January and have been used widely in India’s vaccination drive which began on January 16.