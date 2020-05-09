e-paper
Home / India News / ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine

The vaccine will be developed using the virus strain isolated at the ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, a statement said.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 20:51 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, the apex health research body said on Saturday.

The vaccine will be developed using the virus strain isolated at the ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, a statement said.

The strain has been successfully transferred from NIV to BBIL, it added.

“Work on vaccine development has been initiated between the two partners. The ICMR-NIV will provide continuous support to BBIL for vaccine development. ICMR and BBIL will seek fast-track approvals to expedite vaccine development, subsequent animal studies and clinical evaluation of the candidate vaccine,” the health research body said in the statement.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

