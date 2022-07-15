ICMR trains 15 research centres across India for monkeypox detection

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday announced that in order to help the country's preparedness for monkeypox detection, the ICMR-NIV has trained 15 virus research and diagnostic laboratories across the country.

“To help country's preparedness for Monkey Pox detection, 15 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories across the country, which are geographically well distributed & strategically located, have already been trained in the diagnostic test by ICMR -NIV, Pune,” the ICMR said in a tweet.

India is on alert after it detected the first case of monkeypox after the sample of a Kerala man, who returned from the UAE four days ago, tested positive. Earlier, the man was suspected to have contracted monkeypox after which his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

According to Kerala health minister Veena George, the man had subjected himself to treatment after a close contact in the UAE was detected with the disease. He has been isolated and kept under close observation, the state health minister said.

Meanwhile, the Centre has written a letter to all states and Union territories mentioning key actions that should be taken in view of the monkeypox threat. A set of guidelines have been issued on the management of the contagious disease including orientation and re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at entry points, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms.

Monkeypox has been detected in India nearly two months after the spread of the virus across the world. Over 60 countries have recorded patients infected with the virus so far.

