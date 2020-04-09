e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ICMR updates testing strategy for Covid-19

ICMR updates testing strategy for Covid-19

Under the revised strategy, “asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between days 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact”.

india Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A technician at B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune.
A technician at B J Government Medical College's Molecular lab prepares for coronavirus testing at Sassoon hospital in Pune.(HT Photo)
         

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday updated its testing strategy for Covid-19 that now affected almost 6,000 people in the country.

According to the revised strategy, “asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between days 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact”.

It also brought under the testing protocol all symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days.

All symptomatic contacts of laboratory confirmed cases will also have to be tested.

Follow coronavirus latest updates here.

The new strategy will also cover all symptomatic health care workers and all patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (fever and cough and/or shortness of breath), the ICMR said.

In hotspots/cluster (as designated by the Union ministry of health and family welfare) in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres, all symptomatic ILI (fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose) will have to be tested within 7 days of illness (Real-time polymerase chain reaction or rRT-PCR)

After 7 days of illness, the ICMR suggested an antibody test (If negative, confirmed by rRT-PCR).

There are 139 government laboratories and 65 private ones that are currently authorised to carry out tests for Covid-19. Private labs have started testing only recently.

Earlier Thursday, the ICMR that it won’t recommend hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicine for Covid-19 patients unless tests show satisfactory results.

ICMR’s top scientist Raman Gangakhedkar once again reiterated his statement that India has still not entered the third stage (or community transmission) of Covid-19 outbreak.

There has been a huge demand for Hydroxychloroquine after preliminary trials in China suggested it boosted recovery and lowered the severity of the coronavirus disease.

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies about 200 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news