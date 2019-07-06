Identify those in touch with the BJP, says Mamata

Those who are keeping in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be identified and removed from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), chief minister Mamata Banerjee told party leaders in a meeting at the party’s head office in Kolkata on Friday, even as she assured them that they would win the Assembly elections in 2021.

Addressing the TMC leaders in the two districts of Bankura and Jhargram in a closed-door meeting, Banerjee urged them to go back to the people to re-establish contacts with the common man.

“The chief minister told us that we would win the elections to the state legislature scheduled in 2021. However, she emphasised that we pinpoint those in the party who are keeping in touch with leaders in the BJP,” said a ruling party leader. “From gram panchayat to legislators, TMC leaders from all levels are keeping in touch with me,” retorted BJP Jhargram district president Sukhamay Satpati.

