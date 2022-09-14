‘Ideology of BJP and RSS…’: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they are “destroying the country”, news agency ANI reported. Addressing a public meeting at Chathannoor in Kerala's Kollam district, Gandhi, who is on the Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, said, “The ideology of BJP and RSS is the ideology of hatred. They are destroying the country, taking away India's biggest strength, the strength of tolerance.”

The Congress leader said Mahatma Gandhi defeated a superpower with non-violence and “that's the true strength of India”.

On September 7, Gandhi had said that the Tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS are dividing India into lines of religion and language.

“Today, India is facing its worst economic crisis. A handful of large businesses control the entire country. Earlier, there was the East India Company which controlled India and today, there are 3-4 big companies which control entire India,” Gandhi had said at the launch of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari.

Gandhi added that every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Bharat Jodo Yatra would be taking a “well-earned rest” in the Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday before resuming the march on September 16. The yatris would be resting at Younus College in Kollam on Thursday, a party member said.

"150 kms completed so far. Today afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes day after from Kollam," Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge communication, tweeted.

In the afternoon, Gandhi also interacted with students at Chathannoor. The Congress said the evening padayatra saw a massive crowd.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

