A prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could slash oil flows through the strategic Persian Gulf waterway from 20 million barrels a day before the crisis to under 2 million barrels a day by 2035 as countries invest in alternative supply routes, bypass pipelines and demand-reduction measures, the International Energy Agency said in its report on Thursday.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman. (REUTERS)

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The assessment, published in the agency’s flagship World Energy Outlook 2026 during the COP31 climate summit, comes as the COP31 presidency pushes for electrification through its 35x35 pledge, aimed at ensuring electricity meets 35% of global final energy demand by 2035.

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The report identified India as a leading example of a large economy reshaping its energy system around domestic and clean energy sources, noting that its expansion of renewables and electrification is advancing its goal of achieving energy independence by 2047.

Also read: Iran sets 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz, resuming talks with US

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{{^usCountry}} “The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system. While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based agency, whose member and association countries, including India, account for 75% of global energy demand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Hormuz crisis has delivered a huge shock to the system. While the energy sector and the global economy have shown considerable resilience, the longer the crisis lasts, the deeper the effects will be. I don’t see any credible pathway for the energy world to return to the way it was before,” said Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based agency, whose member and association countries, including India, account for 75% of global energy demand. {{/usCountry}}

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The IEA report said that even in the extreme scenario of reduced oil use, the Middle East would remain the world’s largest exporter of oil to international markets, underscoring its continued importance to global energy security.

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“The biggest beneficiaries from a pivot towards domestic energy resources are set to be renewables – led by solar photovoltaic (PV) – and nuclear power, all of which see strong growth,” the report said, underlining that energy efficiency and biofuels could also gain ground, alongside domestic fossil fuels in some countries.

Also read: Iran attacks Kuwait and Bahrain, further escalating fight over strait

“This is particularly the case for coal in Asia, where many oil and gas importers have significant domestic coal resources and energy security concerns could encourage governments to rely on coal for longer,” the report added.

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India has achieved its target of 50% of installed power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of schedule. Solar PV is expected to become the main source of additional power generation over the next decade, while coal-fired generation is projected to account for a smaller share of additional electricity demand than it did in the previous decade. The draft National Electricity Plan-2026 supports this shift by facilitating renewable energy integration and repurposing older fossil fuel plants.

The IEA projects India’s annual energy investment to grow 85% over the next decade, averaging $200 billion. Renewables and nuclear power are expected to increase their combined share of electricity generation from 28% in 2025 to 51% by 2035 under the Stated Policies Scenario (STEPS).

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The report also examines a more ambitious pathway, the Accelerated Roadmap Case (ARC), under which India could reduce its oil requirements by 580,000 barrels per day by 2035 compared with the STEPS scenario. This would be driven by faster adoption of electric vehicles, greater electrification and energy efficiency in industry, and increased use of renewables and domestically produced coal for power generation. India’s natural gas consumption would also be 8% lower than under the STEPS scenario.