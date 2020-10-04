If farmers are happy, why are they protesting, asks Rahul

india

BADHNI KALAN (MOGA): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over three new farm-related laws on Sunday, saying the legislation would promote corporate and not farmers’ interests, as he launched a “kheti bachao yatra” (save agriculture journey) in the heartland of Indian agriculture.

“The prime minister says the laws are being framed for farmers. If the laws are being made for farmers, then why didn’t you debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” he said, flagging off the three-day campaign of tractor rallies in Punjab’s Moga district.

“And if farmers are happy with these laws, then why are they agitating across the country? Why is every farmer of Punjab agitating?”

Addressing a public meeting in Badhni Kalan in village of Moga district, Gandhi said the contentious laws would be revoked if the Congress was voted to power. He also questioned the “hurry” and the need to implement the legislations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Their target is to end the MSP and food procurement system. They know the day that happens, farmers of Punjab and Haryana will be finished,” Gandhi said. “But the Congress will not allow this to happen, we stand firmly behind you {farmers}. We will not back down an inch,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by Parliament last month.

Claiming that they will lead to more efficient farm markets, the government last month enacted the three laws, allowing farmers to bypass state-controlled market yards run by agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) and enter into five-year farming contracts with agribusinesses. The government also freed up several commonly consumed food items from strict stocking limits that discouraged private investment in cold storages.

Farmers’ groups are protesting against the reforms, including the move to end the monopoly of APMCs, because they fear deregulation will leave them vulnerable to powerful agribusinesses and in an even weaker negotiating position than before. They also fear the reforms may weaken the MSP mechanism.

The central government has maintained that the MSP system will remain and has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of misleading farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that those opposing the bills want “middlemen” to thrive, while his government is concerned about the interests of farmers who will now be able to get a better price for their produce. It was merely “opposition for the sake of opposition”, he has said.

Gandhi, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, alleged that corporate houses were setting the agenda for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

“A couple of chosen corporate houses are issuing diktats to the central government on policy formation. Lands of farmers in states such as Punjab and Haryana that have contributed significantly to the national food security for decades are now facing the threat of acquisition by the powerful corporate houses.”

“For six years, Narendra Modi has been speaking lies. When he brought demonetisation, he had then said black money will be curbed. When GST {goods and services tax} was implemented, it hit small shopkeepers, traders and the poor.,” he said.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, party’s Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat and other leaders were present at the launch of the campaign. Former minister and MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has stayed away from all Congress programmes since he resigned from the state cabinet last year, too addressed the gathering.

The Punjab chief minister urged Gandhi to bring farmers at the national level under one roof for an organised protest against the Centre. “The Congress will fight back unless the black laws on farm sector are withdrawn,” said Singh.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, meanwhile, hit out at the Congress and said that the farming community has been misinformed about the new legislations. The BJP, he said, has started a campaign to explain the benefits of the laws to farm leaders. “These are the visionary rules where the existing food procurement exercise including, purchase by the government agencies and MSP will continue. Rahul Gandhi owes an explanation on an electoral promise made by the Congress in 2014 Lok Sabha and Punjab assembly in 2019 promising liberalization of the farm sector. The Congress leadership is exposed for opposing the provisions that it backed earlier,” said Sharma.

