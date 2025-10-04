‘If guilty, ultimate punishment must’: Zubeen Garg's wife returns post-mortem report

Silchar: Late singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garrima Saikia Garg, on Saturday said she has faith in the judicial commission and the Indian legal system, and confirmed that she has returned her husband’s post-mortem report to the police to support the investigation. Garrima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, during his funeral rituals. (PTI File)

"I don't have much knowledge about law and the post-mortem report is not my personal property, so I have returned it to the investigators," she said.

Following Garg's death while swimming in sea in Singapore on September 19, the authorities there had conducted a post-mortem examination. The death certificate had stated drowning as the cause of death and the report, which was sent to Garrima, ruled out foul play.

A second autopsy was conducted in Guwahati on September 23. The details of that were handed over to Garg's wife on Saturday by a member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police's crime investigation department (CID) probing the death.

The Assam CID, which is leading the probe, on Saturday recorded the formal statements of Garrima Garg as well as Zubeen’s sister Palmee Borthakur before a magistrate in Guwahati. Officials said both depositions have been included in the case diary to be verified against other witness accounts.

Garrima said that whatever decision has been taken by the government and the legal system must be in the right direction, as the matter concerns Zubeen Garg.

"It is about Zubeen and not any other ordinary person. I trust in Indian law and believe that nothing will be neglected in his case. He must get justice,” she said.

On being asked about allegations made by Zubeen's band members regarding a conspiracy, she said: "I was not there and cannot comment on this, but I just have faith in the system. The authorities will verify everything."

When asked about the remand note naming festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and manager Siddharth Sharma, she said: “If anyone is proven guilty of wrongdoing, they must face the ultimate punishment.”

She confirmed that she had received the post-mortem report but chose to hand it back to the investigating officer. “It belongs to the authorities and the court must decide whether it should be made public,” she explained.

The CID earlier this week arrested Mahanta and Sharma. Two more musicians, Amritprabha Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who were summoned for questioning on September 27, were arrested on Thursday.

All four accused have been remanded to 14-day police custody by a district court.

In the detailed grounds of arrest prepared by the Assam Police, co-singer Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned Zubeen and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal the conspiracy. He also claimed Sharma instructed him not to share yacht videos with anyone.

Hindustan Times has accessed a copy of the arrest note, though police did not confirm its authenticity. When contacted, Rosie Kalita, Superintendent of Police, CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, Assam, who signed the note, declined to comment, calling it a sensitive matter.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival. The CID has since registered two cases, adding murder charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta has sought approval to travel to Singapore under a bilateral treaty to pursue the probe. Meanwhile, viscera samples sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi are awaited.

The Singapore Police Force earlier stated that Garg died from drowning near St John’s Island after jumping into the sea twice from a yacht. However, doubts persist in Assam, with family members and investigators awaiting further forensic clarity.

Reaffirming her belief in due process, Garima said: “I have deep faith that the truth will come out. Justice for Zubeen will not be denied.”