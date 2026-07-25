'If I die of stress...': Wangchuk's confrontation with police in hospital goes viral; authorities issue clarification

A video showing educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in a heated confrontation with security personnel at Safdarjung Hospital has gone viral on social media, with authorities now saying that the incident took place when he attempted to leave for Medanta Hospital.

Viral video shows Wangchuk lying on hospital floor after confrontation with police (Screengrab from Instagram)

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The clip is a part of the larger video shared by Wangchuk on his social media account and YouTube on Friday night, questioning if he needs to “prove his sincerity” even after 26 days of hunger strike.

In the video, Wangchuk is seen arguing with security personnel, accusing them of harassing him during his hunger strike. At one point, he says, “Ask them to arrest me, ask them to arrest me, arrest me. Why is this [harassing] me for three hours on the 20th day of my hunger?”

Later in the clip, he can be heard saying, “You all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it will be your responsibility.” Track CJP protest today LIVE updates.

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{{^usCountry}} He is further heard demanding that the doors be opened, saying, "Please open, I am going. Arrest me. Why are you forcing... people, this is torture. Now arrest me if you want, you understand? Arrest me, arrest me. You can stop me wherever, let the nation know how." Wangchuk lies on hospital floor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is further heard demanding that the doors be opened, saying, "Please open, I am going. Arrest me. Why are you forcing... people, this is torture. Now arrest me if you want, you understand? Arrest me, arrest me. You can stop me wherever, let the nation know how." Wangchuk lies on hospital floor {{/usCountry}}

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The video also shows Wangchuk lying down on the hospital floor in protest after the confrontation escalated. As supporters continued recording the incident, he can be heard saying, "Take pictures, Let's see who snatches your phone." Moments earlier, it appeared that someone had tried to snatch a phone from a member of his team's hands while they were filming.

Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, is also seen expressing her anger during the exchange. While lying on the floor, Wangchuk reiterates that the court's order is public knowledge, saying, "It is digitally everywhere. The world knows except you. The world knows." He later repeats that the order is "everywheere, the world knows, except you people."

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Authorities issue clarification

Officials confirmed that the viral video was recorded at Safdarjung Hospital on July 21, the day the Delhi high court informed Wangchuk's family that he could be shifted to Medanta Hospital.

"This is from July 21 July, the day when the court informed Sonam's family that he can be moved to Medanta hospital," an official said.

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Explaining why Wangchuk was stopped, the official added, "He was trying to leave for Medanta hospital, but was not allowed, as we were waiting for the court orders to come to us first and hence we were stopping him."

Hospital's clarification

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital said the viral video was recorded before its administration received the Delhi high court's written order permitting Sonam Wangchuk's transfer to Medanta Hospital.

According to the hospital, Wangchuk wanted to leave based on media reports about the court's decision, even though the formal written order had not yet reached the administration. "The video was reportedly recorded before the hospital administration received the written order of the high court. At that time, Mr Wangchuk insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media," the statement said, PTI reported.

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“It is pertinent to note that Mr Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 6:40 pm, immediately after the written order was received by the hospital,” it said.

Wangchuk says he was treated 'like a prisoner'

The confrontation video was included in a YouTube video posted by Wangchuk late Friday night, in which he explained why he decided to end his indefinite hunger strike.

He said he agreed to call off the fast only after the Centre provided a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

Wangchuk alleged that after being shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner", claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

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"It was like being in North Korea," he said, adding that even after the Delhi High Court allowed him to move to Medanta Hospital, he was allegedly prevented from leaving Safdarjung Hospital for several hours.

In the video, Wangchuk also addressed criticism over not insisting on education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation during negotiations. He said his immediate priority was ensuring that peaceful protesters would not face legal action.

Responding to those who questioned his decision to end the fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk said they did not understand the circumstances he faced after being removed from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he asked.

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