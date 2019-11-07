‘If I won’t go, who will?’: MP Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur ceremony

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:12 IST

BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol on Thursday declared that he will be using the Kartarpur corridor to travel to Durbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.

“If I won’t go who will? I will definitely go, it is my area and my home,” the BJP MP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this evening, Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who repeatedly sought political clearance from the government to travel to Kartarpur after receiving an invitation from Pakistan, was finally given the go-ahead to attend the inauguration.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal are among the 550 pilgrims who are expected to attend the inaugural ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, just 4 kilometres from the International Border, located in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.