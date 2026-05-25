'If only he knew…': Iran's swipe at Marco Rubio's Taj Mahal visit goes viral

As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues his visit to India, the top diplomat visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. However, Rubio's visit did not go unnoticed, especially with Iran jumping in to taunt the US official. Rubio, who is on a three-day visit to India, referred to the Taj Mahal as “One of the wonders of the world”. (PTI)

Taking to X, the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad was quick to take a swipe at Rubio's visit to the UNESCO world heritage site, amid the ongoing war between the US and Tehran.

Reacting to the photographs posted by Rubio and his wife in front of the Taj Mahal, the consulate drew the Iranian connect to the monument and stated that if Rubio "knew the history or architecture, he wouldn't have posed for a picture here."

"This monument was built out for the love of emperor's Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects — meanwhile his government today threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, insulting other civilizations," the consulate wrote further.