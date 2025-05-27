'If Pakistan attacks again, it will cease to exist,' warns BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that any further attacks on India would lead to its obliteration, underscoring the aggressive stance against terrorism following the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. Ex-BJP MP Dilip Ghosh emphasised the precision and impact of India's military response to Pakistan under PM Modi's leadership.(PTI)

Ghosh emphasised the precision and impact of India's military response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also urged the opposition to align with the country's interests.

"The opposition also needs to understand that the country will not tolerate such acts, and so they need to speak for the country and in support of the country... The terrorists killed the people by looking at the 'Sindoor'... That's why Operation Sindoor took place... If they attack again, then they will cease to exist," he said.

"Pakistan now understands... The way India attacked Pakistan under PM Modi, if they repeat the same mistake, then they will get only bullets and missiles. They got their backs broken... At least now, they should understand that they have been separated from the whole world. They should learn their lesson, or India will not spare them," Ghosh elaborated further.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong warning against terrorism, vowing that any attempt to erase the "sindoor" of Indian sisters would be met with inevitable retribution.

While addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Dahod, PM Modi highlighted the swift response of the armed forces, which dismantled nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, defeating Pakistan's 'audacity' and affirming India's commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.

"Jab koi hamari behno ke sindoor ko mitayega, toh uska bhi mitna tay ho jata hai. (If anyone dares to wipe off the sindoor of our sisters, their end is certain)," The PM said.

He noted that 'Operation Sindoor' was not just a military operation but a reflection of India's values.

"That's why Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation -- it is a reflection of our Indian values and the deep emotions we hold close to our hearts," he stated.

He noted that "when the Pakistani army got agitated by this action of India and showed audacity, then our forces defeated the Pakistani army as well."

During his time there, PM Modi inaugurated a Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod, which will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.