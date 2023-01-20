'If sun starts to feel…': Kejriwal's fresh salvo at LG amid Centre vs Delhi govt

The power tussle involving two constitutional functionaries of Delhi continued Friday as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal replied to LG Vinai Kumar Saxena's sarcasm-laced letter in which the latter had accused the AAP leader of "misleading and derogatory remarks" and resorting to a "low level of discourse". He also accused the chief minister of adopting "political posturing" during his march to Raj Niwas on January 16 along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

Responding to Saxena's criticism, Kejriwal said, "If you wanted, even for five minutes, you could have come out and met us".

"You didn't meet us, because of this people in the whole state felt bad. The people of Delhi felt insulted that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi refused to meet the representatives of 2 crore people."

The Delhi chief minister also suggested a meeting with LG on Saturday afternoon along with his ministers and AAP MLA.

“If this time is not convenient for you, then tell us the time as per your convenience, we will come at the same time.”

On Saxena's criticism of Delhi's education system, Kejriwal asserted that tremendous improvements have taken place in the education system as compared to earlier.

“But much remains to be done. Still a long way to go”

“If the central government and all the LG sahibs had not obstructed the work of the people of Delhi in the past years, we would have achieved much more by now.”

Kejriwal further reminded LG of his constitutional responsibilities including the law and order, police and DDA.

“Today Delhi's law and order is the worst in the whole country. When the world calls Delhi the rape capital, every Delhiite hangs his head in shame. Crime is continuously increasing in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

“The people of Delhi have not seen you doing any work on the law and order of Delhi till date. The people of Delhi have only seen you interfering in the day-to-day affairs of their elected government,” he added.

Concluding the letter, the AAP leader said, “Someday if the Sun starts to feel that the moon is not working properly, today I will do the work of the moon, then the whole creation will go awry. Sun does its work and moon does its work, only then it looks good, only then the whole system runs smoothly. Let the CM do his work, you fix the law and order of Delhi so that cases like Kanjhawala don't happen again, only then Delhi's system will be fine.”

