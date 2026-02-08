‘If they decide to fight…’: Mohan Bhagwat's ‘Hindus will help’ warning for Bangladesh

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday issued a warning about the condition of Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh, saying that if they decide to stand up for their rights, Hindus from across the world would help them in the fight. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at the two-day Vyakhyanmala titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ in Mumbai. (ANI)

While addressing the second day of the RSS lecture series titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ in Mumbai, Bhagwat pointed out that Hindus have a population of 1.25 crore in Bangladesh.

"There are about 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they decide to stay there and fight, all Hindus across the world will help them," Bhagwat was quoted by India Today as saying.

The two-day Vyakhyanmala, where Mohan Bhagwat was speaking, was organised to mark the RSS centenary at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai’s Worli.

The unrest in Bangladesh has been going on ever since the ouster of exiled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Instances of mob violence against minorities have increased since the killing of student leader Osman Hadi in December last year.

Several Hindus, including the likes of Dipu Chandra Das, have been killed in instances of mob lynching. Those who died included businessmen, labourers and students. The attacks were carried out during street protests that spiralled into organised assaults on minorities.

RSS chief targets ‘infiltrators’ RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also urged people to "detect and report" the "illegal infiltrators" to the police, asking people not to give them any employment and to be more "vigilant”. Bhagwat also highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has already revealed the "foreigners" living in the country.

"The government has a lot to do regarding infiltration. They have to detect and deport. This wasn't happening until now, but it has started slowly and will gradually increase. When the census or the SIR is conducted, many people come to light who are not citizens of this country; they are automatically excluded from the process," he said.

"But we can do one thing: we can work on detection. Their language gives them away. We should detect them and report them to the appropriate authorities. We should inform the police that we suspect these people are foreigners, and they should investigate and keep an eye on them, and we will also keep an eye on them. We will not give employment to any foreigner. If someone is from our country, we will give them employment, but not to foreigners. You should be a little more vigilant and aware," he added.

Emphasising the inclusivity of the Sangh, he said that anyone can become 'Sarsanghchalak' (RSS chief), including SCs and STs, as the decision is based solely on the work an individual puts into the organisation.

"Kshatriya, Vaishya, Shudra or Brahmin does not qualify for the Sarsanghchalak position (RSS Chief), a Hindu will become the one who works and is best available. A Hindu will become, and that can also be an SC or ST. Anyone can become it, depending on the work. Today, if you see, all classes have representation in the Sangh. The decision is taken on the basis of one who works and is best available," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat also backed caste-based reservations and believed that it should continue "as long as needed", as he urged Hindus to remain united despite politicians' efforts to approach voters on the basis of caste.