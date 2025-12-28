‘Mob behaved like demons, dragged body for 1 km’: Witness on Dipu Chandra Das killing in Bangladesh

Days after the gruesome killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh, a witness has reportedly shared chilling details on what led to the murder and the safety concerns around the minority community in the unrest-hit country. Security personnel try to stop Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists along with others during a protest march near the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 23, 2025, to condemn the killing of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das. (AFP)

The killing of Das by a mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh city over blasphemy allegations has not only shocked the world, but also led to deterioration in ties between India and Bangladesh.

The witness, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said Dipu was killed not only because he was a Hindu, but also due to jealousy over his hard work, NDTV reported.

The witness, who worked with Dipu Das, said some people who did not get jobs spread rumours out of spite that Dipu Das committed blasphemy.

"Dipu da was called to the HR office. They forced him to resign. There were outsiders along with factory workers. He was handed over to them. After that the mob took him out of the factory gate and gave him to the public," the witness told the news channel.

He further said that Dipu was thrashed by the men waiting outside the factory.

"They hit him on the face, chest. They use several sticks to thrash him brutally. He was bleeding a lot. All this happened just outside the gate of the factory," he added.

After the beating, Dipu was dragged for at least 1 km, his body hung from a tree and then set ablaze.

"They were behaving like demons," the witness said, adding that some people tried to intervene, but backed out for the fear of getting attacked.

The Bangladesh authorities have maintained that there was no evidence of Dipu committing blasphemy. His killing has led to protest against the Bangladesh government's treatment of minority across India.

US Congressman Ro Khanna has also condemned the death, calling it “horrific” and urged people to speak out against “vile acts of hatred and bigotry”.

Dipu Das' father narrate ordeal

Dipu Das' father has also said his son was killed over his job, adding that some people had threatened him to kill him if he didn't give them jobs.

“My son was lucky in getting the job as they had a draw of lots. He was a BA Pass and also set for promotion. But some people who did not get jobs conspired to kill him,” the father reportedly said.

"They had threatened to kill him many times if he didn't give them jobs. How can he? These same people then went to the manager and probably bribed him. They spread rumours that Dipu Das committed blasphemy," he added.

Bangladesh is in the middle of an unrest following the assassination of Osman Hadi, a prominent student leader. The country's security situation remains fragile ever since the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has announced fresh polls in February.